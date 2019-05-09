Avengers: Endgame Projected to Defeat Detective Pikachu at Box Office

In its third week in theaters, Avengers: Endgame will finally have some real competition in the form of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The first ever live-action Pokemon movie is a potential franchise-starter, riding mostly positive reviews, social media hype, and one of the world’s most well-known IPs. However, that might not be enough to top the box office behemoth that is Avengers: Endgame. Even in its third weekend Marvel’s blockbuster is currently projected to take the top spot domestically.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Endgame is eyeing a $75 million haul over the next three days, which is incredibly impressive for a film in its third weekend. Against the stiff competition of Avengers, Detective Pikachu is looking at a debut somewhere in the range of $55-60 million. That’s not incredible, but it’s still fairly impressive, especially considering it’s looking at an even bigger haul overseas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there are some tracking experts who think the projections for Detective Pikachu are low, and that the flick could emerge as the first to top Avengers: Endgame at the domestic box office.

Outside of Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame won’t have any real competition at the box office this weekend. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in the action comedy The Hustle, which is looking to earn $12 million in its first three days. The Diane Keaton-starring Poms is estimated to earn somewhere in the range of $7-10 million.

To this point, Avengers: Endgame has earned a whopping $2.3 billion around the globe. It’s currently the second highest grossing movie of all time, and it will likely pass Avatar before it’s all said and done.

Which movie do you think will win the domestic box office this weekend? Does Detective Pikachu have a chance? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!