Avengers: Endgame Directors Doing 2019 Comic-Con Panel

It looks like fans will get another opportunity to dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the directors of Avengers: Endgame, as Joe and Anthony Russo will be doing a Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The panel will take place on Friday, July 19th at 11 am in the morning and is titled A Conversation With the Russo Brothers, and during the panel the dynamic director duo will breakdown Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and so much more, so you’ll definitely want to prioritize getting a seat at the big event (via Collider).

You can find the official description for A Conversation With the Russo Brothers below.

“For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With their independent film studio, AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best in class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.”

Comic-Con is already shaping up to be quite an experience, and having the Russos there only ups the ante on an already crazy weekend.

Who knows, maybe by Comic-Con Marvel will also be able to announce that Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time. At the moment the film is $38 million shy of Avatar, though it is important to note that it has already surpassed Avatar’s initial theatrical run. It was reissued to theaters and that is included in the overall total, so now Marvel is adding some additional content and an exclusive poster to fans who go see it again to help even the odds and take the top spot. It’s going to be a close call, though we think Marvel will do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.