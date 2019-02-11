‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Address Possible Intermission

Over a decade after it began and more than 20 movies later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to see an epic climax in Avengers: Endgame.

As the culmination of every franchise thus far, there’s a lot of storylines to fit into the film. And directors Joe and Anthony Russo understand the challenge, and they’re currently figuring out if the movie justifies being three hours long.

“I think the studio’s down with whatever the best story is, and right now we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences,” Joe said in an interview with Collider. “We’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it.”

“We’re definitely not done,” quipped Anthony.

“Yeah, we’re not done with it, but, again, this is the culmination film of 22 movies. That’s a lot of storytelling to work into it and emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong, emotional moments for the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. And this one in particular feels like three hours worth of real estate,” added Joe.

That runtime would clock in as the longest movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and would certainly be notable in the superhero genre. Other movies of comparable length have included intermissions, and the Avengers directors aren’t shying away from that possibility.

“We joke about [an intermission] in the edit room, but,” Joe said, before Anthony finished his thought.

“We’ve screened the movie four times for audiences now,” Anthony said. “For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

“We took that as a good sign,” Joe added with a laugh.

Fans are eager to find out what Marvel Studios has in store, and while the new trailers have been cagey, a brand new synopsis offers some new details for the upcoming movie:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.