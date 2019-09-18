Avengers: Endgame Directors To Receive Motion Picture Showman Of The Year Award

The Russo Brothers have had a banner last few years thanks to their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That especially goes for Avengers: Endgame, which drew in billions at the box office but followed other big-time successes from the duo like Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Now the Hollywood Union Publicists have selected the Russo Brothers, made up of Joe and Anthony Russo, to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. The Avengers: Endgame directors will receive the Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards show on February 7th, which will be located at the Beverly Hills Hotel (via Variety).

“Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking ‘Avengers’ and ‘Captain America’ films,” said Lewis Rothenberg, national president. “They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent.”

Endgame went on to bring in $2,796,274,401 billion at the box office, surpassing their already impressive effort with Infinity War, which brought in $2,048,359,754 billion. You can check out Endgame on home video now, and the bonus features included can be found below.

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in Avengers: Endgame.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is available on Blu-ray now.