Avengers: Endgame Directors Spot a Present for Anthony Mackie in Japan

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for a while now, which means most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know that Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) will be stepping into the role of Captain America now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has retired. Many people are excited to see Mackie take on the Cap mantle, including the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The two recently shared a photo from their trip to Japan on social media, showing that they picked Mackie up a little present.

Mackie, we’re gonna grab you one of these… pic.twitter.com/D0lxi5Z4gZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 16, 2019

“Mackie, we’re gonna grab you one of these…,” they wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited for the MCU’s future.

“Let’s hear it for Captain America!,” @rubenellis2005 wrote.

“Their last scene always brought me to tears!!! As much as I’m gonna miss Chris, I’m very excited to see what happens next with Anthony as the new Cap!!! Can’t wait!!!!,” @captainivan89 added.

“Nothing but respect for our new Captain America,” @jevangers86 replied.

In a recent interview with IMDb, Mackie spoke about his Avengers promotion and revealed that he learned the news from Evans.

“You know when we went into it we realized the gravity and the magnitude of that moment,” Mackie shared. “It sends Steve off right. I didn’t even know it was happening. We were at his house and he goes ‘you excited?’ I’m like ‘what are you talking about?’ and he goes ‘you don’t know?’ I’m like ‘no what’ and he jumps up, runs out of the room, comes back in with the script. He’s like ‘read it!’ And I read the scene and I’m like ‘woah…’ and he’s like ‘yeesssss!’ We cried, we drank, we laughed, and it became this thing. I’m very happy that I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the Sheild but tell me what was happening in the script.”

You can currently catch Mackie on the big screen as Falcon in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.