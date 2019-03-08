‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Heartbreaking Captain America Tribute Video That Will Make You Cry

Cap fan tribute from iAmRookie…//t.co/TzQnkbjvyQ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 6, 2019

By now, it goes without saying that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo love messing with the fans. Whether they’re outright lying about the title of their movie or trolling people on social media with vague photos and biting memes, the Marvel Studios directors know how to have a good time. So of course they’re going to make people upset when they share a fan tribute for Captain America, with some believing they’re hinting at the beloved Avenger’s death in the next movie.

Anyone who has been closely following the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely get goose bumps from watching the clip, but it might also instill a sense of worry for the fate of Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. The Russos know exactly what they’re doing in sharing it, preying on the fears of those who think Cap will die in the next movie.

Those fears aren’t exactly unfounded, as actor Chris Evans has stoked fans’ worries in previous comments made about Avengers: Endgame. After he wrapped filming, he posted an emotional message on social media that got people riled up.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” the actor wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans then had to clarify his comments during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” he said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

The Russos then teased that Evans might not be done in the MCU during an interview with USA Today.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about,” said Joe Russo.

But we all know how trustworthy he is.

We’ll find out what happens to Captain America when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

