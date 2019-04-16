‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Release Statement Asking for Silence After Massive Leak

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have released a letter imploring fans to avoid spoiling the film for others. The letter is similar to the one that the Russos shared ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

The Russos shared the letter on Twitter. The full text follows:

“To the greatest fans in the world,

This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.

For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help.

When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.

As always, good luck and happy viewing…

The Russo Brothers

#DontSpoilTheEndgame”

The letter asking for discretion is more needed now than with Avengers: Endgame considering the leaked Endgame footage that began appearing online yesterday.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

