Disney CEO Bob Iger Raves About ‘Avengers: Endgame’

All the stars were out on the red carpet Monday night ahead of the world premiere of the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. By the time the movie was over, social media was flooded with overwhelmingly positive reactions, with many saying that the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe exceeded all expectations. Of course, none of these rave reviews were quite as complimentary, or as important, as that of the Disney CEO himself, Bob Iger.

On Tuesday morning following the premiere, Iger took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what Kevin Feige, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and the rest of the folks at Marvel Studios accomplished with Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Avengers: Endgame! On a scale of 1-10, it’s a 25,” Iger wrote in the tweet. “Congratulations Joe & Anthony Russo, the entire cast & crew, and Marvel Studios!”

.@Avengers Endgame! On a scale of 1-10, it’s a 25! Congratulations Joe & Anthony Russo..,the entire cast & crew….and @MarvelStudios! pic.twitter.com/caFKcw8nXg — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 23, 2019

For Iger, there is a lot riding on Avengers: Endgame. Yes, Disney has several major releases in 2019, quite a few of which will likely surpass $1 billion at the box office. Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen II, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will all help lead Disney to a massive year, but none of these releases are as big as Avengers: Endgame. This is the movie that Disney is hoping will set lasting records at the box office.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame is poised to break the domestic opening weekend record set by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. With presales already topping $120 million, it’s likely that the film will pass the $250 million mark this weekend. Some believe there is a chance that it could even hit $300 million in its opening weekend, thanks to added screenings at various theater chains.

The biggest goal of all is the all-time global box office record, which currently belongs to Avatar. James Cameron’s 2009 film earned $2,787,965,087 throughout its entire run, so that’s the number to beat.

If Bob Iger’s review is any indication, Avengers: Endgame could certainly pull it off.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!