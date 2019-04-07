New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Suggests Infinity Stones Still Work

Despite fan theories that the Infinity Gauntlet would be too damaged to reuse again in Avengers: Endgame, new footage descriptions seemingly suggest otherwise. In a new clip shown earlier this weekend at CinemaCon and then again last night to members of the press, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) points out another energy signature that’s the same after Thanos (Josh Brolin) initially committed The Decimation.

It’s unclear whether Thanos tried a second “snap” or if the energy signature is simply him teleporting back to “The Garden” at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Either way, its inferred the Avengers learn of Thanos’ exact location after finding this spike, leading many to believe the Avengers will try taking down the Mad Titan for the first time rather early in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s an interesting development within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as some fans had thought Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet may have been inoperable after it appeared burnt to a crisp immediately after the infamous snap. If it’s not destroyed, that means that theoretically, the Avengers the easiest route would be to steal the Gauntlet back to undo The Snap. Of course, that wouldn’t be enough to warrant a three-hour run-time, so it’s increasingly likely that the good guys will have to come up with a way to sneak the Stones away from the Mad Titan through time travel or Quantum Realm shenanigans.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Did you think the Infinity Stones were destroyed during The Snap? Do you think the Avengers will end up stealing them in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!