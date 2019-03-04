‘Avengers: Endgame’ Entertainment Weekly Covers Created By Marvel Fan

The secrecy surrounding Avengers: Endgame is at an all-time high and now under two months from release, the film only has a teaser and a television spot in its promotional portfolio. Since Marvel Studios has locked down the marketing, fans have taken it upon themselves to create fan art for the upcoming blockbuster.

In a new set of pieces from @ultraraw26, the fan artist has crafted a set of Entertainment Weekly covers featuring the various characters involved in Avengers: Endgame. The fan art mirrors what the magazine did last year, releasing a dozen or so collectable covers featuring the stars of Avengers: Infinity War.

All in all, the fan artist mocked up eight covers displaying the likeness of the characters that made it out of Infinity War unscathed. While Captain America (Chris Evans) shares a cover with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Thanos (Josh Brolin) each get their own cover. The two remaining Guardians-based characters — Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — also share a cover.

When it comes to fan art, these “fake” Entertainment Weekly covers look awfully close to the real deal. At the very least, the art should make fans excited for the Endgame marketing cycle that will inevitably ramp up after Captain Marvel hits theaters this coming week.

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What do you think of the mock Entertainment Weekly covers? Which piece is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

