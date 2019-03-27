‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests The Snap Will End Up Being Fake

By now, you likely have your own thoughts of what’s going to end up happening in Avengers: Endgame when it zooms into theaters next month. One prevailing theory amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the Avengers will somehow manipulate time to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War — more particular, The Snap that erased half of all life from the universe. In one new intriguing fan theory, the theorist suggests that The Snap we saw in Infinity War was fake, all thanks to the aforementioned time travel.

As u/CinematicESP suggests, the Avengers will travel through time in Avengers: Endgame to steal the legitimate stones before Thanos (Josh Brolin) has the chance to get the opportunity to get his hands on them. They’ll then somehow manipulate reality to allow Thanos to steal fake stones in their place so that he thinks he’s doing his mission.

While the theory might seem a little too bonkers at first, it does seem to be a way where the situation could close a potential time loop or paradox issue by allowing Thanos to think he’s carrying out his mission. The theorist does not, however, manage to provide any theories on what happens immediately after the fake dusting.

If they travel back in time and fake The Decimation to make Thanos think he won, what’s next? One logical step would be for them to locate Thanos’ hideaway and somehow manage to keep him stranded there, through the use of some force-field or bubble because, you know, comics. Either way, it does seem more and more likely that either time travel or Quantum Realm manipulation will be involved in some shape, way, or form, it’s just a matter of waiting to find out how the Avengers make things right.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame drops April 26th.

Do you think the Avengers might end up making the Snap fake through time travel? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

