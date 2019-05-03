This Avengers: Endgame Fan’s Haircut Will Snap You Out of Existence

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, and the Internet has been abuzz with chatter about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Many fans of the movie have created some wonderful fan art, and some of it is wildly unique. Instagram user, @robtheoriginal, calls himself “Not your Average Barber,” which you’ll know is well-earned when you lay your eyes on this amazing piece of Thanos art… made on someone’s head!

“He’s got the infinity stones,” the artist wrote. As you can see, the creative managed to shave Thanos into one mega fan’s head, and it looks absolutely amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To see more of Rob the Original’s work, you can follow him on Instagram here or check out his events page here.

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the barber’s post, clearly loving his insane skills.

“Still marvel at how you pull this off!,” @isteef wrote.

“That looks awesome! I’d seriously get this,” @barnaclebeards added.

“Dude that’s absolutely amazing!,” @bartcerrati replied.

The artist also recently posted a similar piece of Iron Man, and it’s just as impressive.

View this post on Instagram IRON MAN #avengersendgame #ironman #robtheoriginal #3dhairportrait #ironman A post shared by Rob The Original (@robtheoriginal) on May 2, 2019 at 8:18pm PDT

Wow! Would you get a 3D hair portrait of your favorite Marvel character? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

——