Avengers: Endgame Fan Poster Mashes Up Avengers with Characters From The Office

At one point in time, Avengers: Infinity War had been called the most ambitious crossover in the history of entertainment. Thanks to new fan art shared by one of the former cast members of The Office, a new most-ambitious crossover champion might have been unearthed. The artwork in question takes the Avengers: Endgame movie poster and replaces the Avengers and Thanos with various characters from NBC’s The Office.

The origins of the artwork are unclear, but it rose to popularity after being shared on Instagram by The Office star Angela Kinsey. Replacing the Endgame‘s heavyweights are John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert and Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott. Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) serves as the stand-in for Thor while Jenna Fischer’s Pam Halpert serves in place of Captain Marvel.

The Mad Titan himself has been turned into Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) and conveniently enough, the top comment on the post is from none other than Guardians of the Galaxy director and Avengers: Endgame executive producer James Gunn. During the earliest days of the show, Gunn was married to Fischer.

Surprisingly enough, no lead actors from The Office have to appear in Marvel Studios‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Krasinski has lately become a fan-favorite to portray Reed Richards, now that the character’s live-action rights are back at Disney.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming in theaters while all nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

