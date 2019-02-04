‘Avengers: Endgame’: First Look at War Machine

The Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Endgame just dropped and fans are thrilled to see all new footage of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. One of the most exciting new additions is the appearance of War Machine.

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was seriously lacking Don Cheadle‘s James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and we’re so happy to see him back. It looks like he’s not only ready to do some damage as War Machine, but he’s also teaming up with Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

The hero’s moment in the new TV spot shows the two characters gearing up together. They both look pretty serious as their masks come down, so we assume they’re getting ready for a fight.

It’s nice to see Rhodey joining in on the action again after getting a chance to fight in the Wakanda battle during Avengers: Infinity War. Especially since he was seriously injured when the Avengers fought against each other in Captain America: Civil War.

Rhodey managed to survive the Thanos snap, but it was a tragic moment when he was unable to locate Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) who was one of the first people to go in The Decimation.

We imagine Rhodey is not only ready to do what he can to right Thanos’ wrongs, but he probably assumes his best friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead. We know from the trailers that Tony is stuck in space with Nebula (Karen Gillan), but it’s unclear when or if he’ll be joining his fellow Avengers in Endgame.

While we don’t know much about the role War Machine will be playing in the new movie, we did get a little hint last month with a reportedly leaked LEGO set that’s supposedly titled “War Destroyer.” War Destroyer is the name of one of War Machine’s Hyper Combos in the Marvel vs. Capcom video game series. The move sees War Machine fire several rockets into the air, which then fall onto the opponent. This has led to speculation that War Machine will perform a similar move in Endgame.

What do you think of the new trailer? Were you excited to see War Machine? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.