Fan Art Crosses Game of Thrones with Avengers: Endgame as Arya and Tony Stark Face Off

WARNING: Major spoilers for both Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones up ahead! While Avengers: Endgame was making billions in theaters, most of Westeros was getting ready to fight the biggest threat they’ve ever seen. With a weekend that included both a record-breaking blockbuster and one of the highest-rated Game of Thrones episodes of all time, fans are still buzzing about the weekend chock full of heart-racing action.

Two of the most popular characters from the weekend of entertainment — Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) — were included in a piece of new fan art, immortalizing the two heroes on a brilliant piece of work. Shared by artist Jeff Cole (@cole) on Instagram, the post asks fans to choose which Stark they feel is the biggest hero.

It’s certainly a good debate to be had. On one hand, Tony sacrificed himself to rid the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and ensure others could live a worry-free life. On the other, Arya risked her life to kill the Night King and stop Winterfell, and all of Westeros for that matter, from certain annihilation.

As of now, Tony’s story has been told and his legacy is certainly set to ripple throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the remainder of time. Arya’s story, however, is still unfolding before our eyes and has just a bit more left to complete, though she’s certainly giving Iron Man a run for his money for the hero of the weekend.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Did you enjoy Endgame or the Battle of Winterfell more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

