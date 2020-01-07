Avengers: Endgame Gets BAFTA Nomination For Best Special Visual Effects

Earlier today the complete list for the 2019 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nominations was released where the voting body in the UK revealed a clear love for comic book movies, some more than others. While DC and Warner Bros.’ Joker nabbed eleven total nominations, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame was nominated in just one category: Special Visual Effects for visual effects supervisor Dan Deleeuw and special effects supervisor Dan Sudick.

Should Endgame take home the prize it would mark two years in a row that Marvel Studios has won the BAFTA in that category, winning the award last year for Black Panther. Marvel has previously been nominated six times for the Visual Effects category at the BAFTAs with nominations for Iron Man (2008), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Ant-Man (2015), and Doctor Strange (2016).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame will have stiff competition in the category if it’s too win though, as its fellow nominees for the year include 1917, The Irishman, and fellow Disney releases The Lion King and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. It’s unclear who the frontrunner for this award will be in the end, but all five films have certainly earned their place among the films with the best visual effects for the year.

Endgame’s awards journey isn’t over either, with the 21st movie from Marvel Studios currently on the shortlist for Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects Oscars. Only five films will be officially nominated in each category when the final nominations are announced on Monday, January 13, 2020. The film is also nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble at the SAG Awards but has failed to nab anything at the Producer’s Guild Awards.

In other recent Endgame news, an update to the film’s international box office has pushed its worldwide total to new heights. An update by the official Chinese box office system issued a correction to Endgame’s final box office number, which gave it an additional $3 million in the region. That actually means Endgame not only gained another $3 million (a nice thing to wake up to to be sure), but it also made Endgame the first $2.8 billion film ever and cemented its place as the highest grossing movie of all time….for now.