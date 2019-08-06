Avengers: Endgame Gets An Epic Godzilla: King of the Monsters Style Trailer

Haunting, spine-tingling, and downright epic are a few of the words to explain the latest viral Avengers: Endgame fan edit to hit the internet. In line with a popular meme movement, one dedicated Avengers fan made an all-new trailer for the Marvel blockbuster using the tone and song from the initial Godzilla: King of the Monsters teaser. Set to Debussy’s “Clair de lune,” the trailer is narrated by Josh Brolin’s Thanos instead of the Avengers, as seen in the real Avengers trailer. Check the video out courtesy of YouTuber Mr. Krepshus above. We’re trying not to overhype you up too bad, so just see for yourself.

The initial Endgame teaser featured a repurposed speech from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that each of the six Avengers lent their voices to. It also featured a whole grip of footage that never ended up making its way into the final cut of the film, including some killer footage featuring Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

“It feels silly to say things and they may not be on the DVD, but there was more footage — literally, you’ve missed no dialogue — but there was more footage of Natasha living alone, very much like a hermit, in Avengers compound before Scott Lang showed up,” Endgame writer Christopher Markus told the Los Angeles Times about the removal of the footage.

“That I found very interesting because she was training, sort of purposelessly training. She was gonna stay a hero no matter what, and it’s admiral, but it’s also a little bit sad, because the fight’s over. In the end, there was nothing that was getting across that we didn’t get from that scene where she’s talking to the holograms and she cries. But I like the sort of time it took with her.”

