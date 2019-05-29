Avengers: Endgame Fan Uncovers Touching Connection to Captain America: The First Avenger

Now a month past release, fans continue to find Easter eggs strategically placed throughout Avengers: Endgame, the latest being a touching nod to Captain America: The First Avenger. The Easter egg in question is towards the end of the fourth Avengers movie when Captain America (Steve Rogers) is about to head to the past to redistribute the Infinity Stones to their right places in the timeline.

One eagle-eyed fan has since gone started to go viral by pointing out the moment pays homage to the moment Steve Rogers goes under the fabled Super Soldier Serum injection. At one point, Dr. Erskine (Stanley Tucci) makes Steve promise that he won’t change who he is as “a good man.” Later on in the film, the two share a similar moment when Erskine dies.

In the Endgame scene, Cap is sure to point out that he feels that Sam is “a good man” when the latter offers to go with him throughout time. Shortly thereafter, Cap shows up as an elderly man on a nearby bench, leading into the scene where he passes down his iconic shield to his friend.

Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previously teased they had thought of a similar scenario when they decided whether to have Cap hand the shield down to Bucky instead.

“It’s pretty hard to give it to Bucky,” Markus told Variety. “As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly. I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

“That’s the thing that gets me the most is that it’s much better for both of their stories this way,” McFeely echoed. “Certainly Bucky getting the shield would provide lots of story. I don’t know if it gives Sam much story. And again, there’s a streaming show coming, right? And I don’t know what they’re doing but Sam having the mantle of Captain America, how he feels about that, and Bucky working or having some kind of relationship with Hydra, I think that’s pretty rich.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into cinemas July 2nd. Captain Marvel was just released digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.