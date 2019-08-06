Avengers: Endgame Gets an Honest Trailer

Avengers: Endgame is the darling film for millions of fans around the world as a franchise built up for more than 10 years came to an end. The Avengers went head to head with Thanos in the aftermath of losing to the Mad Titan in Avengers: Infinity War in the biggest movie of all time but now it has been given the Honest Trailers treatment.

The jokes range from jokes about the Avengers fixing the miserable lives which people have to live every day, baseball remaining unpopular, and time travel being the only tool capable of getting the writers out of the corner they trapped themselves in. In fact, time travel remained one of the biggest jokes, as it was explained several times over in the movie.

The narrator refers to Iron Man as “still the a-hole who would rather die than let someone else get the last word” and jokes that Captain America has finally learned to curse. For the rest of the jokes, just check out the video above from ScreenJunkies.

Speaking to Comicbook.com around the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the film which ultimately served as culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” oe Russo told Comicbook.com of the sequel. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Still, the jokes also jab at how this conclusion also sets up several other films and Disney+ shows.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on digital download and hits blu-ray on August 13.