Over the years, Wolverine has become one of the most iconic movie superheroes, and he has been featured in many exceptional scenes. Since Hugh Jackman originated the live-action role in 2000’s X-Men, Wolverine has been a Marvel movie mainstay. Appearing across multiple timelines in Fox’s franchise and then eventually crossing over into the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman has brought many stories to life in the role of Wolverine. Across every Wolverine movie appearance, many beloved and important Marvel Comics storylines have been adapted onto the big screen. Interestingly, some were brought to life far more accurately than others.

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Though some X-Men movie adaptations have been only loosely inspired by the comics, there are also scenes that were practically lifted directly from the page. These scenes deliver flawless comic book adaptation, from showing Wolverine powers that other movies forgot about to translating specific panels into live-action imagery. With that in mind, here are the 5 most accurate Wolverine scenes in Marvel movies compared to the comics.

5) Battling X-24 – Logan (2017)

One of the rare Marvel movies that actually lived up to the hype, Logan is perhaps the best-loved X-Men adaptation in movie history. There are many exceptional scenes in the movie, but few stand out for being as accurate a depiction of the comics as the climactic battle between Logan and X-24. The scene mirrors a comic story where Logan fights Albert, a robotic copy of himself. Though X-24 is a very different character, the scene with Logan fighting his emotionless doppelganger visually reflects Logan’s fight with Albert in the comics.

4) Fighting the Deadpool Corps – Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Although Deadpool & Wolverine undid Logan‘s perfect Marvel movie ending, it did deliver one of the most comic-accurate depictions of Wolverine in cinematic history. Hugh Jackman reprised his role from Fox’s franchise, but for his MCU debut, he was clad in a live-action version of his yellow-and-blue suit from the comics. The scene in which Wolverine and Deadpool fight the Deadpool Corps also sees Logan don his iconic mask, making it by far the closest he has ever looked to the comics in a live-action movie.

3) Duel With Shingen – The Wolverine (2013)

The Wolverine is a truly great comic book movie that’s all too often overlooked. The 2013 film adapted a narrative arc from the comics in which Logan travelled to Japan and battled the Silver Samurai. Though many elements of the story were changed for the movie, Logan’s battle with Shingen is perhaps the most accurate scene in comparison to the comics. The animosity between the pair spills over into a surprisingly evenly-matched fight, testing Wolverine’s limits much as Shingen did in the comics when the pair fought.

2) Adamantium Reinforcement Procedure – X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The grafting of adamantium onto Wolverine’s skeleton is a key part of the character’s backstory, as it’s what gave him his iconic claws. While there are many things that X-Men Origins: Wolverine got wrong about its X-Men characters, the movie did offer a pretty faithful depiction of what the adamantium procedure looked like in the comics. As one of the most important Wolverine moments in the X-Men movie timeline, getting the scene just right was crucial, and the movie actually delivered. It brilliantly evokes Barry Windsor-Smith’s artwork in Marvel Comics Presents: Weapon X #73, offering one of the most comics-accurate moments in the entire movie.

1) Weapon X Rampage – X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Many Marvel fans had issues with X-Men: Apocalypse, but one element of the movie that proved particularly popular was its brief Weapon X sequence. The scene shows Wolverine breaking free from Stryker’s Weapon X facility, wreaking havoc on an animalistic rampage before finally claiming his freedom. Despite being incredibly short, it’s one of the best Wolverine action scenes, giving him a comics-accurate look in a perfect homage to one of his most important comic book stories.

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