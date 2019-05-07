Avengers: Endgame Almost Didn’t Include Howard the Duck Cameo

When the third act battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his massive battle began to kick off, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the lovable Howard the Duck snuck through one of the portals out onto the battlefield. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo that almost didn’t happen, according to one of the film’s directors.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during tonight’s An Evening with Joe Russo Q&A stream live from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, Russo admitted they had to rush to get the talking duck in the movie.

“So crazy story. Literally a month ago…it was probably just over a month ago, it was one of the last things we did,” the filmmaker says. “We were sitting in VFX and I was watching that shot of everyone coming out of the portals and I was like ‘God, it would be so awesome to have a Howard the Duck cameo here.’”

“And I just said to the VFX team “Is there any way in hell you can pull this off?’” he continues. “We were literally like three days from ending all VFX shots and they looked at me and were like ‘We’ll see what we can do.’”

Avengers: Endgame marks the character’s third cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after quick appearances in both of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, in which comedian Seth Green voices him. Unfortunately for Green, the Endgame cameo was a non-voiced role as the character showed up on the screen for just about two seconds.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

