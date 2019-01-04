Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Gets Snapped Away ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art

Is Hugh Jackman actually joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine? Is X-Men: Days Of Future Past actually an Avengers: Endgame prequel? The answer to these questions is a solid NO, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream.

Fan artist Boss Logic noticed an interesting poster for the X-Men movie featuring Jackman’s merry mutant, and noticed it has something in common with the ending from Avengers: Infinity War. This prompted his latest work, imagining the popular character being snapped away — much to Deadpool’s pleasure. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems like every fan’s wishlist is topped with the desire to see Jackman on screen with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, but the actor is stalwart in his claims that he’s retired from playing Logan. But he’s excited for the future of the franchise.

Marvel Studios’ parent company Disney is in the midst of acquiring 20th Century Fox and other assets, which will effectively put the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises in the MCU. And Jackman is eager to see what will happen.

The actor admitted he’s a huge fan of Kevin Feige, whom he worked with while making the first X-Men movie 20 years ago, and that he’s 100% interested in seeing how the producer will incorporate the franchise into the MCU.

Feige said he’s not currently working on plans for the X-Men because the acquisition has yet to be finalized. “But we’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year,” Feige told Variety and iHeart Radio’s Playback podcast.

Fox currently has two X-Men movies slated for release in 2019 with Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, both of which will likely hit theaters after the acquisition is completed. But X-franchise will not remain separate for long, as Disney Chairman Bob Iger has already confirmed those properties will come under the banner of Marvel Studios.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said to the Hollywood Reporter. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

It will be a while before we get to see Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if things move swiftly, maybe we’ll get our first tease when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.