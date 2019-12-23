Avengers: Endgame Might Have Had A Touching Hulk & Betty Ross Moment

The Incredible Hulk has a tie to Avengers: Endgame, one which makes sense but has recently come to the front of some fans’ minds and is, as a result, making rounds online. The Incredible Hulk has been largely disregarded by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since Mark Ruffalo took over for the role of Bruce Banner with the titular Marvel hero’s next big screen appearance. Still, it hasn’t stopped the Marvel Cinematic Universe from bringing the Hulk’s love interest and daughter to William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross back to life following Hulk’s Snap.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo revealed that Betty Ross was among those killed by Thanos snapping his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. This means that in Avengers: Endgame, when the Hulk snapped his fingers, in bringing back the half of the universe that disappeared when Thanos snapped, he also brought back his former love interest.

This is a touching little unspoken connection and the Hulk might not have been thinking of her directly when snapping his fingers but it makes for an interesting moment should Bruce Banner and Liv Tyler‘s Betty Ross come face to face again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are no known plans to bring Tyler back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross has reprised his Incredible Hulk role in several Marvel Studios titles since his debut. With the Hulk side of the world set to expand with She-Hulk, there might be room for Tyler on the Disney+ series. Furthermore, there are no known plans for Ruffalo’s Hulk as the upcoming slate of Marvel titles has not officially announced the character for any of them. Given the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s possible he or Betty pop up anywhere.

