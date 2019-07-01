Avengers: Endgame Actors Get Emotional in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Marvel is trying to drum up and all fan nostalgia for the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, in effort to help push Avengers: Endgame down the final stretch to becoming the biggest box-office earner of all time. Endgame got a much-hyped re-release in theaters this past weekend – and now Marvel Studios is putting out a new behind-the-scenes video for the film, that pulls at fans’ heartstrings.

As you an see in the featurette below, the Avengers: Endgame cast recounts what it ws like filming what they all knew would be the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch the Avengers: Endgame Inside Look featurette below, followed by the full breakdown.

The cast and crew share an inside look into the making of Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, available on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13: https://t.co/eM5YekvMYF pic.twitter.com/H7WWQQLQcL — The Avengers (@Avengers) July 1, 2019

Mark Ruffalo recounts that “We all made a bond that I think is really exceptional and rare, and we got to do really great stuff that the fans really loved. You know that’s kind of coming to an end, so it was always a little bittersweet, and it was always on everybody’s mind. Like I’d be in a scene with Robert [Downey Jr.] and I look over at him and we’d just be like ‘We did this.’ And that was really moving at times.”

Chris Hemsworth added that, “I certainly was a lot of nostalgia, sort of melancholy. These people have become family, we’ve shared so many years of our lives together now.

To be fair though, Ruffalo and Hemsworth, the Dynamic Duo of Thor: Ragnarok, still have bright futures ahead of them in MCU Phase 4. But what about the MCU stars for whom Avengers: Endgame truly was the end? From Captain America star Chris Evans’ perspective:

“You aniticipate it being an emotional experience, but then when they actually say ‘Chris you’re wrapped,’ and it’s done, it’s like that graduation day: You know it’s coming, but then when it hits you can’t prepare for it. It was more emotional than I expected.

As the tweet makes clear, this sort of nostalgia play isn’t just remind Marvel fans that they have one last chance to see Avengers: Endgame again: it’s also a tease of the sort of features and inside-look experience that Marvel fans can expect from the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray release:

“The cast and crew share an inside look into the making of Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, available on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame has been re-released in theaters before hitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.