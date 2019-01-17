Marvel Fan Points Out Tony Stark’s Cruelty in ‘Iron Man 3’

It should go without saying that Iron Man is one of the most important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going blow for blow against Thanos and barely falling short in Avengers: Infinity War.

While he seems poised to make a major sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, we shouldn’t forget the time he was a total jerk to a couple of unsuspecting women. This Reddit user did not, pointing out how rude Tony Stark was in Iron Man 3.

Karma has caught back up to the Iron Man, who is left adrift in the cosmos and on the verge of death. The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame makes it clear that he’s on his last leg, but fans can expect a rescue in the film’s opening act. In fact, car company Audi might have spoiled that plot point in a promotional event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

Despite all of the times Stark has been a jerk throughout the decade of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character can’t die yet. He still has to face off against Thanos and restore the galaxy to its rightful order.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has frequently played up the threat of the Mad Titan and how important it is for the heroes to finally overcome him.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together,” Feige continued. “We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

Fans will see if Tony Stark has any more upgrades up his sleeve when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.