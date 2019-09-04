Cosplayer Delivers Hilarious Mashup of Iron Man and Taco Bell With Impressive “Iron Taco” Outfit

Iron Man’s heroic sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame had a profound impact on the pop culture world, and now it is being memorialized with another thing from 2019. Instagram user nerd_alert_cosplay recently debuted his “Iron Taco” cosplay, which reimagines Iron Man mixed with Taco Bell iconography, complete with an Infinity Gauntlet made of hot sauce Infinity Stones.

View this post on Instagram I love you 3000. #irontaco #mcvengers A post shared by Jason Aulicino (@nerd_alert_cosplay) on Aug 25, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

Who knows? Maybe Iron Taco can snap his fingers and save Taco Bell’s soon-to-be-departing menu items.

“Iron Taco” is just the latest member of the “McVengers” cosplay group – which reimagines iconic Marvel characters as popular food brands – to go viral. “McThor” has reimagined the God of Thunder as Ronald McDonald for over a year now, and a Grimace version of Thanos with an Infinity Gauntlet made of nuggets has (understandably) caught the internet’s attention as well.

While Tony’s Infinity Gauntlet-caused death has certainly birthed a lot of discourse and memes, it’s safe to say that the moment was an emotionally impactful one, which the film’s creative team had been planning for a while.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” co-writer Christopher Markus previously said of Tony’s death. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

“We knew he was going to die but we wanted to put it in his hands as opposed to someone else’s.” Markus added. “We didn’t always know that the Infinity Stones were going to be what caused it, but once we worked out the mechanics of it with the nanoparticle suit that both the gauntlet and his suit were made out of, it all worked too perfectly not to do.”

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die.” co-director Joe Russo recently added. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

