‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leak Reveals Return Of Someone From Iron Man’s Past

Another leak from the Avengers: Endgame toy line seems to indicate a fan-favorite character from Tony Stark’s past could be making a return.

In 2008’s Iron Man, Tony used a mechanical assistant by the name of Dum-E to create his first suit of armor. The popular and often witty little robotic arm would pop into The Avengers, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3. In fact, Tony Stark went as far as keeping Dum-E’s limp body on a trailer after his Malibu home was destroyed in Iron Man 3, making him available for a brief appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now, it seems like innovation on earth might bring Dum-E back into the mix for Avengers: Endgame as new Iron Man suits and designs for the entire team might be on the way. Check out the Instagram post showing off a LEGO set containing Iron Man and Dum-E below.

Of course, the possibility remains that Pepper Potts might be the one finding a use for Dum-E as she is expected to don her popular Rescue armor in Avengers: Endgame. Whether or not Tony Stark makes it back to earth remains unknown. In fact, this LEGO figure does guarantee Dum-E will be in Avengers: Endgame at all, though previous leaks from the toy company have often been accurate.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.