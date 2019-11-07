Avengers: Endgame Filmmakers Reveal Alternate Iron Man and Spider-Man Reunion

Avengers: Endgame is a film that will be discussed in detail for years to come. Some of the filmmakers behind the blockbuster sat down with Slashfilm to talk about some specific moments during the movie. One of the more illuminating exchanges during the oral history was editor Jeff Ford talking about the moment when Iron Man and Spider-Man were reunited during the climactic final battle. Now, of course, Tony Stark was absolutely haunted by his failure to not only save the world in Avengers: Infinity War, but also to ensure Peter Parker’s safety on their intense space mission. Audiences were absolutely crushed by Spider-Man’s goodbye to his mentor on Titan. So, after all that fanfare around the emotional exchange, something had to give in the next film. Originally, the heartwarming embrace between the two looked a whole lot different.

“The first time we shot it, Peter and Tony reunite and Pepper’s nearby, and Tony goes, ‘Uh, Peter, do you know Pepper?” “Nice to meet you!’” Ford began. “It’s one of those crazy meet-cutes in the middle of a fight. He hugs him and they have this thing, but it felt very incidental, like they ran into each other at an airport or something. We watched it, and they were both great in the scene, but it was like a comedy scene, so it had this schtick quality to it. By the way, we did not yet know how powerful Peter disappearing was [in Infinity War] when we shot that first version. We had shot it, I think, but we hadn’t tested it, we hadn’t lived with it and actually done the [effect] of [him] going away, so when the audience had that reaction, we’re like, this reunion is different now. It’s a different thing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is no question that fans had become quite comfortable with the Spider-Man and Iron Man relationship. The emotional moments between the two had become essentially must-see moments late in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Uncle Ben is nowhere to be found in these movies and a lot of fans were confused. For Tom Holland, he feels like that dynamic has been taken up by his relationship with Robert Downey Jr.

“I think he probably was. I think he probably was, you know? I think he was very, very much took on the mantle as his father figure, and losing him is a huge blow to Peter Parker obviously,” Holland said to UPROXX. “And that’s what’s so nice about Mysterio kind of flying in is that he can fill those shoes a little bit and be Peter Parker’s mentor and his big brother at the same time.”

Peter won’t be forgetting Stark’s contributions any time soon. Iron Man’s legacy looks to loom large as the MCU heads into unknown territory. But, Far From Home cemented how big the hero that started it all will be for the universe even though he’s gone.

“Yeah, that was always the biggest hurdle, you know. It’s so daunting being the next chapter following the behemoth movie that is Endgame and the ramifications of that tragic, tragic event,” Holland continued. It’s incredibly exciting as well. I feel like the Russo brothers teed us up for a really exciting film and Jon Watts knocked it out the park. I’m just really excited and proud to see it, because I feel like we’re giving the fans an opportunity to grieve through Peter Parker.”