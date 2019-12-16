Avengers: Endgame – Iron Man’s Cabin Had It’s Own Special Name

As part of their awards campaign for Avengers: Endgame, Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios have officially released the complete screenplay for the movie. Hidden in the text are many details not seen on screen, things like the capabilities of War Machine‘s new armor and a Beta Ray Bill Easter egg. There’s also fresh details about Tony Stark in the film, ranging from his final thought before ultimately dying to a new piece of information about where he starts the second act of the movie, namely the Stark cabin which now has an official name.

What first appears on screen as a humble abode that happens to be the home of the legendary Iron Man, is actually referred to in the screenplay as the “Stark Eco-Compound.” One surprising thing about the location is that there are precious little descriptions about the actual compound in the screenplay, no notes about gadgets or even the look of it. There is one description about the Eco-Compound in the script that didn’t actually make it into the movie, and that’s the establishing shot of it which reads: “LLAMAS and FARM ANIMALS GRAZE A RUSTIC-TECH ECO-COMPOUND.” It remains to be seen why this was cut out of the movie, or if any Llamas were present on the set at all during filming.

For fans still eager to have their own Avengers: Endgame experience, the Stark Eco-Compound is in fact a real location outside of Atlanta, Georgia, which you can rent on Air BNB for the price of $800 per night. The property is just a 20-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, something that likely helped production manage to get all those actors on-site for that scene. The three bed, three bath cabin sleeps six guests and based on the provided schedule one lucky fan is spending their Christmas at the Eco-Compound.

“Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home,” the cabin’s listing reads. “Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place.”

