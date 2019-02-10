‘Avengers: Endgame’: Is This Who Saves Iron Man and Nebula?

The events of Avengers: Infinity War have devastated the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the trailers for the next movie make it clear that Iron Man and Nebula are in trouble.

From what we’ve seen from the footage of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark and Nebula have been stranded in space and are working to get to safety. But with the SOS message recorded for Pepper Potts, the two might get an assist from some smart people.

A new fan theory suggests that Black Panther’s own sister Shuri will be key to saving Thanos’ daughter and Iron Man.

With some of the heroes stuck in space and the rest left aimless on Earth, there’s a lot of ground to cover for this chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s why directors Joe and Anthony Russo are not shying away from the film being the longest yet in the franchise.

“I think the studio’s down with whatever the best story is, and right now we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences,” Joe said in an interview with Collider. “We’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it.”

“We’re definitely not done,” added Anthony.

“Yeah, we’re not done with it, but, again, this is the culmination film of 22 movies,” Joe said. “That’s a lot of storytelling to work into it and emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong, emotional moments for the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. And this one in particular feels like three hours worth of real estate.”

Of course, news of a potential three-hour cut and an intermission in Avengers: Endgame has ignited debate among fans, with some angry about the possible inclusion of a break while others believe it’s not necessary.

With just a couple months until the movie premieres in theaters, we’re finally starting to learn more about the film, with new details coming in the latest synopsis:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.