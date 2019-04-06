‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson Reunite in New Photos

The Avengers are reassembling to take the fight back to Thanos. That means Avengers: Endgame cast is traveling the world to promote their next — and, some expect, last — Marvel Studios film. Clint “Hawkeye” Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, began as SHIELD’s ace archer. Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, was SHIELD’s top spy. They have a history first hinted at in the first Avengers movie. That history makes created a powerful bond between them. Now Renner has shared a photo of himself with Johnson on tour for the film, reuniting the SHIELD agents turned Avengers in the real world.

Renner is returning to action as Hawkeye after missing out on Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained Hawkeye’s absence during a press visit to the set of Infinity War.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Russo said. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

That journey sees Clint Barton trade in his Hawkeye persona to become Ronin. Fans speculate that this transformation is brought on by Barton’s family disappearing in after Thanos’s snap.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

