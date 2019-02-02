‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Jeremy Renner Narrates Ram Trucks Ad

May she be confident, courageous, and kind. Check out @RamTrucks film I’m proud to be a part of. pic.twitter.com/CiC5FWSPWL — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) February 1, 2019

While he waits to make his much-anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner has added an endorsement or two to his portfolio. Renner took to Twitter earlier in the day to share that he’s partnered with Dodge to provide his name and likeness in a new ad.

The ad — which is specific to Dodge’s Ram truck line — stars Renner as he drives his daughter along in a truck. Renner gives a tear-jerking message throughout the minute-and-a-half ad about how his daughter is going to achieve anything she wants to in life.

It has yet to be seen whether or not this ad will run at any time during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII but with a big name attached — with an even better message — it appears the ad very well could make its television debut during the big game.

After not appearing in Avengers: Infinity War much to the dismay of fans, it looks like Renner will be picking up the Ronin mantle his character, Clint Barton, eventually does in the comics. According to a previous interview with Endgame director Joe Russo, the crew played the long game when it came to Renner’s character.

“Listen, we did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner from Infinity War,” Joe Russo said. “We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters. There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

Did you make it all the way through Renner’s Dodge ad without tearing up? Do you think his character will end up having a big role in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th.

