It’s Obvious How Daredevil: Born Again Will Get Matt Out of Jail in Season 3 (And It’s Not Spider-Man)

Daredevil: Born Again marked a major new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it was first released, but Season 2 of the show was poised to take the bar even higher. Now that the latest batch of episodes has wrapped up, the series has definitely cleared that by taking the MCU to exciting and wild new places, ones that no one could have predicted. Even though the new season of Daredevil: Born Again wraps with the man without fear having defeated Wilson Fisk, it meant Matt Murdock had to play the card no fan could have predicted. Spoilers will follow.

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Pushed to the edge and with no other options, Matt decides that the best way to finally bring down Wilson Fisk and his years of criminal influence is to unmask himself to the world. Not only does Murdock announce that he’s Daredevil in a courtroom full of people, but he also offers a demonstration of his ability and later unmasks himself in full costume after an all-out brawl. In the end, the authorities have no real choice for Matt but to lock him up, with the season ending as Matt Murdock nestles into his cell in prison. So what happens next? The answer is clear.

Daredevil: Born Again Will Use the Defenders to Spring Matt

A key point in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was bringing back Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, with the finale making sure to reintroduce Mike Colter as Luke Cage into the equation. Even before the finale, fans knew this was coming, as Colter had posted photos of him with another defender, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, on the set of Born Again Season 3. In short, the entire gang is back together, and this seems to be the key component to getting Matt out of jail: his fellow heroes.

Longtime readers of Daredevil comics will know that Matt has been stuck behind bars before, but the first time came with a surprise. Having been accused of being Daredevil, Matt was awaiting trial on Ryker’s Island, but at the same time, the likes of Kingpin, The Punisher, and plenty of other villains were incarcerated at the same time. At the same time that Matt was imprisoned, though, someone else began wearing the Daredevil costume and policing Hell’s Kitchen.

Eventually, it was revealed that the person behind the mask that time was none other than Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. Though the circumstances of why he did it couldn’t happen on the show (he was hired in a roundabout way by Vanessa Fisk in one of many ploys to annoy Matt), Iron Fist putting on the suit and moving through town to convince people that Matt’s confession wasn’t truthful could end up being the path that the show goes down. If it happens, and the public begins to doubt that Matt really is Daredevil, it could see him being released. There’s also the potential that with New York needing a new mayor, maybe Luke Cage steps into the spotlight and works some magic to get Matt out. In any event, the Defenders are absolutely helping Matt.

Of course, the circumstances of Matt being in prison in the context of Daredevil: Born Again are substantially different from how it all went down in the pages of Marvel’s comics. In the source material, Matt’s secret is leaked to the press, and he’s just accused of being the man without fear (though he doesn’t exactly make a great case for his innocence when he escapes the courtroom without aid). In the MCU, Matt confessed to it outright, which makes this genie much more difficult to put back in the bottle.

How Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Connect to Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

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There’s another factor in Daredevil getting out of prison that is pestering at the back of fans’ minds as well, and it’s all about Spider-Man. Rumors, scuttlebutt, and theories have been brewing for some time that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the first trailer certainly made all of that seem likely. Key antagonists in the first trailer appeared to be none other than the ninja death cult, The Hand, who not only confront Spider-Man on a rooftop but in…you guessed it, a prison.

Naturally, this has given way to theories that Spider-Man is going to break Matt out of jail, either to help him fight The Hand or for another reason. There are two problems with this theory: the first being that Charlie Cox is adamant that he’s not involved in Spider-Man in any way, and the second is the narrative chaos it would create. Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always prided itself on the interconnected webs it has created, there’s no chance that a cliffhanger from Daredevil: Born Again will be satisfied in another project entirely.

The power of the final image of the episode, Matt sitting in a prison cell alone as the door shuts, is way too good an implication of the next chapter of the story for a different narrative to offer the solution. Maybe Cox isn’t being totally truthful about his involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there’s no way that the resolution to this cliffhanger occurs in anything other than Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.