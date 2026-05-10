7 Best ‘90s Marvel Comics That Get Better With Age

Marvel Comics has had some amazing decades, but the ’90s weren’t one of them. The sad thing is that things began so well. In the ’90s, the House of Ideas had some of their greatest successes ever, with books like Spider-Man #1, X-Force #1, and X-Men (Vol. 2) #1 selling millions of copies. They ruled the sales charts and produced some of the greatest artists in the history of the medium in the ’90s. However, most fans don’t have a high opinion of the stories of the decade. Marvel was at their lowest ebb creatively, constantly chasing the next big thing instead of concentrating on telling great stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of bad ’90s Marvel books, but there are also some brilliant stories from the decade. The best of these stories have not only stood the test of time, but also have gotten even better as the years went on. These seven ’90s Marvel comics have gotten better with age, aging like a fine wine.

7) The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 1) #367-467

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter David’s run on the Hulk is legendary, starting in 1987 and running until 1998. His time on the book from 1990 to 1998 are some of the most important stories in the character’s history and laid the groundwork for every run that came after David. This is where the writer dug into the psychology of the character, revealing what the Hulk really was ,and taking the character in numerous directions over the decade. Sometimes, the Green Goliath was a monosyllabic monster and other times he was an intelligent hero, but one thing that every issue gave readers is an amazing story that would guarantee that you picked up the next issue. This was one of the best Marvel comics of the ’90s, bar none.

6) Thunderbolts (Vol. 1) #1-33

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kurt Busiek is the ’90s Marvel MVP. Basically, if his name was on the book, it was great. One of his best books of the decade of extreme was Thunderbolts, which he wrote for 33 issues, working with artist Mark Bagley. The Thunderbolts were sold to readers as a new white bread hero team, but the first issue ended with a massive twist – that they were Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil in disguise, taking advantage of the disappearance of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Over Busieks run, we got to see the Thunderbolts deal with being heroes, with some members actually wanting to stay good, Zemo’s big plan coming to fruition, the return of the Avengers, and so much more. It’s an amazing run, making the team into legends almost immediately.

5) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #76-81

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine was the most popular solo Marvel hero of the ’90s, and his book was at its best in the decade. Writer Larry Hama came onboard the book with issue #31 and shepherded the character beautifully. The ol’Canucklehead lost his adamantium in 1993, and Hama took him in bold new directions. Wolverine (Vol. 2) #76-81, by Hama, Adam Kubert, Tomm Coker, and Ian Churchill, saw Logan dealing with not only the loss of his unbreakable skeleton but also his newly discovered bone claws and the fact that his healing factor had slowed down. Hama throws some of Wolvie’s most dangerous enemies at the hero – Lady Deathstrike, Cyber, Bloodscream, and Cylla – while he’s at his weakest, telling amazing stories unlike any that came before. This is peak Wolverine and it’s even better now than it was then.

4) “Ultron Unlimited”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Ultron Unlimited” is the greatest Avengers story, pitting the team against their deadliest enemy. Running through Avengers (Vol. 3) #19-22, this story from Kurt Busiek and George Perez was an amazing yarn, one that gave readers everything they could want from an Avengers comic. It has amazing action, perfectly rendered by Perez, but the story is where it sings. Busiek did a fantastic job of making this more than a four-issue slugfest, giving readers a story that shows why the Avengers are such a fantastic team. It’s a snapshot of the kind of story about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that we don’t really get anymore, making it all the more precious.

3) The Inhumans (Vol. 2) #1-12

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Inhumans have become something of a dirty word to Marvel fans, mostly because of the mistakes made during the mid ’10s push of the characters. Marvel squandered their potential, something that is made all the worse after you read The Inhumans (Vol. 2) #1-12, by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee. This maxi-series sees the kingdom of Attilan rocked by threats from within and without, with Black Bolt and the Royal Family doing everything in their power to save their people, all while a hidden enemy is one step ahead of them. This is basically Game of Thrones with superheroes, with Lee’s unique art making into something more than it otherwise would have been. This is what the Inhumans should be.

2) Earth X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics



Earth X is a forgotten masterpiece with an amazing backstory. Basically, the success of Kingdom Come spurred Wizard magazine to ask Alex Ross to do the same thing to Marvel he did Kingdom Come did for DC. Eventually, Marvel decided to give his ideas a go. The 14-issue series from Ross, Jim Krueger, and John Paul Leon takes place in a future where everyone on Earth has powers, with most heroes having faded into the superpowered background. The Inhumans return from space after making a terrifying discovery, all while a boy named the Skull begins creating an army with mental powers. This story is a love letter to Silver Age Marvel, using the dystopian future trope to take a look at the greatest legends in the Marvel Universe. This story is a gem and one of the best alternate universe comics ever written.

1) Marvels

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvels, by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, is one of the greatest Marvel comics ever made. The book follows photographer Phil Seldon, who began his career with The Daily Bugle in the Golden Age. He witnessed the birth of the superhero and chronicled them throughout their existence, a man in a time of gods. Busiek is able to capture the sense of wonder of the Golden and Silver Age Marvel Universe, with Ross’s photorealistic art making this story sing. It was praised when it came out and has only gotten better in the years since. It’s the kind of comic Marvel doesn’t put out anymore, a prestige book that uses the idea of superheroes in a different way, telling the story of a man in a world that is changing around him. It mixes the personal and the extraordinary beautifully, a timeless classic.

What’s your favorite ’90s Marvel story/comic? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!