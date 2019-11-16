Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Film New Movie in Special Location

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for helming multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame, which beat Avatar‘s record earlier this year to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The brothers are currently in Cleveland working on their next project, Cherry, which stars Marvel’s own Tom Holland. The new film is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Recently, the directors took to Instagram to share a photo of one of the filming locations, which happens to be a part of their family history.

“Filming at our dad’s old high school today. They’re tearing it down after we’re done here…,” they wrote.

During a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con, Holland spoke about the upcoming film.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crowd so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Cherry is expected to be released sometime in 2020, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.