‘Avengers: Endgame’: Joe Russo’s Daughter Has a Top Secret Role

Avengers: Endgame will be the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and it’s shaping up to be quite the family affair. Taking after her cameo-starring father Joe, Ava Russo has a top-secret role in the fourth Avengers film. While appearing with her dad on the red carpet for Captain Marvel, Ava revealed she had a role in the upcoming blockbuster, although her father wouldn’t let her say exactly what that role would be.

In addition to directing four Marvel films, Joe has appeared on screen in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. He initially filmed a cameo role for Avengers: Infinity War but it didn’t end up making the final cut of the film. Ava’s older sister Sophia as also made a cameo in the MCU, appearing in Captain America: Civil War. Though Ava’s role has yet to be revealed, many fans have started speculating she’ll play an older Lila Barton, daughter of everyone’s favorite Avenger, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

“This is my daughter Ava, who’s actually playing a secret role in Avengers: Endgame,” Joe revealed on the red carpet. “We’re not talking about what it is yet. That’s it and that’s all you’re going to know.”

The official description for Avengers: Endgame is below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Who do you think Ava Russo could be playing in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

