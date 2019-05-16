Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reveals Why He’s Not Worried About Comic Book Movie Fatigue

Superheroes have been staples of pop culture for decades, as characters from the pages of Marvel and DC Comics have been brought to life in a number of ways and captured the attention of audiences all around the world, though the past decade is arguably the most exciting time in history for comic book fans. Rather than a new movie or TV series based on a superhero emerging every few years, we have multiple big-budget blockbusters debuting every year, in addition to multiple TV series debuting on a variety of platforms. Despite feeling overwhelmed by the prominence of superheroes in pop culture, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige claims that if those who are bringing the heroes to life aren’t feeling overwhelmed, then the audiences aren’t likely to tire of them.

“Nobody would get fatigued before the creative forces at Marvel Studios who do this 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Feige shared during a Reddit AMA in response to a question about the fatigue. “So we believe that if we’re still taking risks and making unique choices to keep ourselves excited, the audience will feel the same way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, marked the culmination of everything the franchise had been developing since 2008’s Iron Man, with the film having already broken a number of box office records and being poised to become the highest grossing film of all time. Fans had to say goodbye to multiple beloved characters in that film, which will require the future of the MCU to make some major changes, but Feige has been secretive about revealing official plans about the franchise’s future.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [: Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year at a Captain Marvel press event. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think about Feige’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!