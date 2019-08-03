Kevin Feige Addresses If He’d Change Anything About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has made a killing at the box office and has broken virtually theatrical records. It’s unseated Avatar as the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters when not accounting for inflation and it’s the one film that’s inching towards a box office haul of $2.8 billion. Suffice to say, it’s about as successful as one film can be. All that said, is there ever something executive producer and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would change about it?

In one word, no. During a promotional team up with Vudu today in support of the home media release of Avengers: Endgame, Feige says there isn’t a thing he’d change about the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I thought about this question for a long time, and I honestly don’t think I would change a thing. – Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/4ZVwhzLbVH — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

“I thought about this question for a long time,” Feige tweeted through the official Avengers account. “And I honestly don’t think I would change a thing.”

Commercial success aside, Avengers: Endgame has ended up as one of Marvel Studios’ most critically-acclaimed movies as well. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is Certified Fresh with a 94 percent Fresh rating against a 91 percent Audience Score. It’s 94 percent score places it second in the MCU on the review aggregating site, only behind Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which has a 96 percent rating. ” Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga,” the site’s critics consensus reads.

Now that Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga” has come and passed, the studio is moving full steam ahead into its Phase 4. Next up on the docket is the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow, which started shooting principal photography weeks ago. The whole slate of Phase 4 mainly features all-new properties such as The Eternals or Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

What would you change about Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.