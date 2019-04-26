Avengers: Endgame – Who is the Kid at the End?

The time has finally arrived! Avengers: Endgame is officially in theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally learning which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes comes to fruition. If you haven’t seen the film yet, we recommend saving this post for later as it contains some major spoilers. If you have seen the movie, you may be confused about a certain person who showed up at the end of the film.

Final Warning: Spoilers Ahead…

Avengers: Endgame saw an array of surprising cameos from the entire history of the MCU, and one you may have missed was in attendance at Tony Stark’s funeral (RIP). The tall kid standing by himself may have been unrecognizable because he’s grown up a lot since we saw him last. The mysterious kid was none other than Harley Keener, the boy played by Ty Simpkins in Iron Man 3. If you recall, Tony teamed up with Harley after he got stranded in Tennessee and ultimately helped the hero during his struggle after the battle of New York. When the film ended, Tony left Harley a whole lot of goodies in his garage, so it’s no surprise to learn the characters kept in touch.

Simpkins was 12 when Iron Man 3 was released in 2013, and is now 17, so don’t feel bad if you couldn’t place him at first. They grow up so fast! In addition to Iron Man 3, the young actor was also one of the stars of Jurassic World and Insidious. In 2016, he re-teamed up with Iron Man 3 director, Shane Black, for The Nice Guys. You can catch the actor next in the upcoming thriller film, Deliberation.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

