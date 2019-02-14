‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Reveals War Machine’s Massive New Armor

Despite two trailers being released, Marvel Studios is still being very secretive over the plot of Avengers: Endgame in hopes of curbing spoilers. But licensing partners are starting to release new products that will inevitably reveal some major moments.

While LEGO isn’t exactly known for being completely accurate, they do tend to nail specific elements — especially when it comes to costumes. And a brand new LEGO set for Avengers: Endgame shows a major upgrade for War Machine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leaked photos have started spreading around Instagram, revealing a larger LEGO set featuring War Machine and Ant-Man in the rumored Quantum Realm suits that other Avengers have been shown wearing. But the bulk of the set is a big brick-built War Machine mech, a bigger version of the Hulkbuster armor that has been featured in previous lines. Take a look:

We have yet to see Ant-Man or War Machine in the matching red-and-white suits that we’ve seen on Captain America, Thor, and Rocket. We don’t exactly know their purpose yet, but smart money would be placed on them enabling the heroes to explore and navigate the Quantum Realm for some possible time-traveling purposes. Of course, Ant-Man would need to don the suit as he’s the most qualified hero after the snap, so he’s able to help guide the Avengers as they attempt to repair the damage Thanos wrought across the universe.

We’ve yet to see Captain Marvel in the promotional material except for in a leaked piece of artwork that showed the surviving team members. But we know Carol Danvers will play a part in the film, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are having to deal with the challenge of bringing the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the fold.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.