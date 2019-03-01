‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Set Reveals Better Look at Chitauri Return

A newly surfaced high-res photo better reveals an Avengers: Endgame LEGO set depicting the Avengers’ Quinjet in battle with the Chitauri, Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) invading alien force first commanded by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in 2012’s The Avengers.

Included in the ‘Avengers Super Quinjet’ set are Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye-slash-Ronin (Jeremy Renner) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) figures clad in the team’s specialized Quantum Realm suits.

The Chitauri were most recently spotted in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos was seen ordering his alien army to slaughter half of the green-skinned Zehoberei before claiming Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as his own.

Joe Russo, who directs with brother Anthony, previously warned toy leaks are typically inaccurate:

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Russo said.

“I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

The Chitauri army could again be called upon by Thanos in his attempt to thwart the Avengers from undoing The Decimation, the snap that obliterated fifty percent of all life in the universe, or the aliens could reappear if — spoilers — Earth’s mightiest heroes travel back in time to the events of The Avengers, as evidenced by set photos that revealed a return to the Battle of New York.

Joe Russo previously credited Marvel Studios’ special effects teams with maintaining the high level of secrecy that prevents notable leaks:

“Frankly, the very essential nature of the storytelling is contained within the brains and computers of all the great individuals working in all the effects houses on the movie,” Russo said.

“That is with much more sensitive material, and the testament to that industry is there’s a code of ethics there, and a lot of sensitive information — at least on the four movies we’ve worked on — has passed through all these companies, and nothing has ever leaked.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

