Here’s What The Living Tribunal, Beyonder, And One Above All Could Look Like In Marvel Cinematic Universe

As Marvel Studios continues to push the envelope as they work to expand their ever-growing universe of movies, the Hollywood studio has slowly been introducing bigger, more bizarre characters with each passing movie.

Sooner or later, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and company will end having to touch on the massive comic entities a part of the universe such as Lord Chaos & Master Order, The Living Tribunal, Beyonder, the living embodiment of Death and the One Above All.

Thanks to fan art maestro BossLogic, we have some stellar concept art of what three of the aforementioned entities could look like in live-action should they join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another.

The biggest character, per se, of the three above characters — the character on the right — would be the One Above All/Above All Others, thought to be the most powerful being in the Marvel Comics mythos. Rarely seen, the One Above All (OAA) is often times compared to the “God,” creator of all.

One of the most anticipated characters to debut in live-action is the Living Tribunal, a character who’s had a long history with Stephen Strange and the mystical side of the Marvel Universe. First debuting in Strange Tales #157 (June 1967), the Living Tribunal has often times served as the one entity that maintains balance — for better or for worse — in the various universes that make up the Marvel multiverse. The character often serves as the final judge across all Marvel realities.

Beyonder, on the other hand, often appears to readers in a human form which is replicated in BossLogic’s art. An integral part of Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck’s first Secret Wars event in 1984, Beyonder often times serves an antagonistic role in the comics he appears in.

It should be noted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already touched on cosmic entities in minor roles. In Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Celestials were introduced and in the Guardians sequel, Kurt Russell’s Ego was also turned into a Celestial.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.