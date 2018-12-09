‘Avengers: Endgame’: Marvel Merchandise Reveals Alternate Logo

Now that the trailer for Avengers: Endgame is the most watched trailer in its first 24 hours, the marketers in the consumer products division at Walt Disney are probably licking their lips by now thinking of all the possibilities on the horizon.

In fact, the push of Avengers: Endgame merchandise has already begun the introduction of two wearables. More than likely wanting to get products in front of fans before the holidays, Marvel has unveiled a batch of tees donning the Avengers: Endgame logo — or a certain version of it, at least.

In the images uploaded to Marvel’s Instagram page (@marvel), the tee and long sleeve shirt both have the alternate logo which has a few subtle differences from the one at the end of the teaser trailer released yesterday.

While the logo released at the trailer was primarily purple, the logo on the shirts adds some gold around the edges. Also of note, the logo in the trailer had lines both above and below “Endgame,” helping direct attention to the title but those lines are also absent on the apparel.

At the current moment, it’s unsure if Marvel has big plans for this alternate logo in the grander marketing plan or not. Avengers: Infinity War had a logo similar to that found at the end of the Endgame trailer and it was used in the vast majority of marketing for the previous Avengers film.

Logos aside, the Joe and Anthony Russos — the directors behind Endgame — posted a heartfelt message to their Twitter page yesterday when releasing the first teaser for the upcoming movie.

“For those who have been here since the beginning,” the pair tweeted. “For those who have joined along the way. For the best fans in the Universe. This trailer is for you… With much love and gratitude for your patience, The RB’s”

What do you think, Avengers fans? Do you like the logo at the end of the trailer or the one on the apparel better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is available on home media now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.