Eagle-Eyed Avengers: Endgame Fan Points Out How Important Mantis Is in the Final Battle

In a battle full of flying heroes and lightning-wielding demigods, some might think Mantis (Pom Klementieff) might be a hassle more than anything else — that is, of course, until now. One eagle-eyed Avengers: Endgame viewer has taken a clip of a major moment in the final Endgame battle showing just how integral the goofy Guardian was to the final battle. Right before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) exchanges Mjolnir for Stormbreak from Captain America (Chris Evans), Mantis can be seen in the background “sleeping” one of the Chitauri gorillas, using the empathic powers she put on full display against Ego (Kurt Russell) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

See for yourself in the video below. That leaves us wondering if she managed to put down one of those Chitauri Leviathans as well somewhere off-screen.

After big appearances in Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame, it’s unclear what the future holds for Klementieff’s take on the powerful Marvel character. In one recent interview, the actor expressed her desires to continue playing the character because she’s “weird” and “special.”

“She’s weird, she’s special, she’s in her own world and I get to do funny things, and I love to do that,” Klementieff told Paper Magazine.

“Oftentimes in movies like this, the guys get to do the funny things and the girls have to play the ‘stop having fun guys’ role, which is great, too, but it’s nice to have a different kind of woman. It’s fun to play that. I like to be the weirdo. People sometimes come up to me and tell me how much they love the character and feel a connection with Mantis because they themselves are not that confident or don’t feel good in their own skin. For me, it’s really touching and important that this character exists.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

