Mark Ruffalo Pokes Fun At Avengers’ Disguises

Mark Ruffalo shared a video mocking the Avengers characters and the choice in disguises.

It’s been a bit of a running joke in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The heroes, characters who would be some of the most famous people in that world, can throw on a hat or a hood with a pair of sunglasses. Suddenly, they’re unrecognizable in public. Ruffalo saw the humor in such a theme.

Fittingly enough, the most recent outing for Marvel Studios acknowledged that these disguises would not be truly effective. When Scott Lang, Hank Pym, and Hope van Dyne, were all made into criminals by the Sokovia Accords. As a result, they put on hats and sunglasses to walk around a college campus, prompting Scott to claim they simply look like themselves at a baseball game.

Such disguises probably won’t be necessary in the next big screen outing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes. In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, the Sokovia Accords might not hold much weight as the heroes band together in an effort to undo Thanos and his finger snap.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo said of filming Avengers: Endgame back-to-back with Infinity War while talking to the Marvelists podcast.

Speaking of disguises, the Hulk was living in a disguise through most of Avengers: Infinity War. The character elected not to show himself after an encounter with Thanos opened the movie, which the directors have explained as the green monster getting tired of helping Bruce Banner.

Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame after his most recent appearances came in Avengers: Infinity War.

