How Does Avengers: Endgame Set Up Phase 4 of the MCU?

Avengers: Endgame has finally arrived in theaters, showcasing the epic ensemble involving the original Avengers heroes and newer Marvel characters for what might be the last time. As the story has has finally been unveiled, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bit more clear.

While this article will not dive directly into heavy spoilers from Avengers: Endgame, it will include some details of the film which pertain to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The best suggestion is to not read this article (or others) until after watching Avengers: Endgame. You’ve been warned!

While The Eternals is expected in Phase 4, Avengers: Endgame did not tease the movie and it will therefore not be mentioned beyond this point!

Let’s take a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

Black Widow

While Black Widow’s fate doesn’t lend itself to a movie, it is more like Natasha’s story will continue in prequel form.

The Black Widow movie (which stars Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour) is expected to release in May. Given the vague details teasing Black Widow’s history in the MCU throughout her several appearances (such as Budapest or her parents’ names), it seems the Black Widow movie might take audiences to the past just as Captain Marvel did for another hero’s origin story.

Perhaps it will explain why she was so willing to act as she did in Avengers: Endgame.

Far From Home

The first movie to directly follow Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As Endgame revealed, Spider-Man will be reunited with his classmates in their New York high school. The big question is when Spider-Man: Far From Home will take place. Peter’s return to New York clearly came after Avengers: Endgame‘s events but several years had passed and all of his friends (at least, Ned Leeds), appear to be in school with him.

While did Peter Parker end up back at school, the timeline remains unclear. He will, however, be taking a class trip to Europe!

Panther, Cap, Ant, & Strange Sequels

Several characters are expected to see sequels in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Captain Marvel.

It seems unlikely the sequels are that simple, though. After all of the heroes have interacted, team-ups seem likely for the future of the MCU. Doctor Strange now knows everyone. Black Panther has opened up Wakanda. The Ant-Team has proved to be instrumental in helping defend the world. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be less focused on individual stories and more centered around the interconnected universe overlapping before events bring others into the mix.

Asgardians of the Galaxy

Speaking of team-ups, one of the future crossovers seemed pretty blatant: Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor’s bond with the Guardians started in Avengers: Infinity War. He adventured with Rocket and Groot before teaming up with the rest of the squad in Avengers: Endgame. The God of Thunder might have gone as far as naming the movie or at least the group for their next MCU outing, joking that they are the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.”

The term is not unheard of for Marvel fans, as Marvel Comics recently began publishing a comic series by the same name.

TV Shows

With WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki shows on the way, the only series which has a narrative that still seems quite unclear is WandaVision.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems to be a story which can carry the mantle of Captain America further through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not Steve Rogers will play a part in it remains unknown, that her certainly can based on Avengers: Endgame‘s outcome. As for what stories will be told are unknown but the growing bond between the titular characters was on display, along with their starting point stemming from Endgame’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Loki series seems to be following a Loki who is splitting off into an alternate timeline or dimension. After escaping the Battle of New York, the present day Loki remains dead only for a past tense Loki to be starting a brand new adventure which didn’t happen in the timeline MCU fans have been following.