‘Avengers: Endgame’ Merch Reveals New Look at Iron Man’s Comic Accurate Armor

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are living up to their name, taking the fight to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. They might be willing to do whatever it takes to undo the snap, but they’ll also need some major upgrades if they want to stand a chance against the Mad Titan.

Luckily they have Tony Stark on their side, and the Iron Man appears to be making another upgrade to his suit. A brand new piece of merchandise from Funko’s line of POP! figures shows the latest Iron Man armor and it appears to be accurate to the comic books. Take a look below:

Iron Man’s armor finally gets the gold sleeves classic comic fans have been clamoring for, as revealed in other images. But the Funko picture provides a better look at the details we can expect when the new movie premieres in theaters.

We do know this won’t be the only suit Stark dons in the new film, as he’ll also join his teammates in wearing Advanced Tech suits that might be used for traveling the Quantum Realm, or time travel, space travel, or maybe even all three.

One character who might not need one of these new costumes? Captain Marvel. Her solo film proved she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, which is a problem for Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” co-director Joe Russo said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America is that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way to do it.”

The synopsis for the film teases an epic confrontation for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, teasing a culmination of the decade-long saga that’s played out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

