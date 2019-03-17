‘Avengers: Endgame’: Mind-Blowing Theory Says World Breaker Hulk Will Be Unleashed

Many fans are eager to see the Hulk return in Avengers: Endgame, giving the Jade Giant a chance to let loose in the latest epic crossover from Marvel Studios.

But a rematch with Thanos might prove to be something that draws out a terrible side of Bruce Banner, with his alter ego laying dormant throughout Avengers: Infinity War. One fan theorizes why the Hulk might be the ultimate savior for Earth’s Mightiest heroes.

Expectations are riding high for the next Avengers movie, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo understand that Marvel fans are eager to see the next phase of the superhero universe.

While speaking with Business Insider, Anthony Russo made it clear that fan expectations weren’t going to change their approach to wrapping up this epic saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct [Captain America:] Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony said. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

But with the Hulk taking over and Captain Marvel joining the fray, there might be an issue of bringing together too many powerful characters that lower the stakes of the fight against Thanos. But the Avengers directors are aware of that challenge as well.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,”Joe Russo told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

