Avengers: Endgame Star Takes Captain America’s Shield Sledding Just Like Tony Stark Warned About

While there were a lot of touching moments in Avengers: Endgame, one that sticks out for many fans is the moment when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gives Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) back his Captain America shield. It’s a moment that many had been waiting for, but in true Tony Stark style he had to make a little joke with the hero noting that he had to get the shield out of his garage anyway, lest his little girl Morgan take it to go sledding. Now, Morgan Stark really has taken Cap’s shield out for some fun in the snow. Lexi Rabe, the actress who played Tony’s young daughter in the film, recently shared video and photos to Instagram of herself sledding on Captain America’s shield.

In the two posts, Rabe shares video of herself riding the shield-sled down a hill and having quite a bit of fun doing so. In the video, which you can check out below, she even makes the “shh” gesture, teasing that viewers should keep her adventures “secret” — with the post itself marked “#DontTellMyDad”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the second post, this one containing photographs of the young actress with the shield as well as a behind-the-scenes one with Evans, she notes that she’s never giving the shield back.

“Sorry Dad. I am never giving this back. #finderskeepers Sorry Uncle Cap but it’s just to much fun!! #sorrynotsorry 😂 If you want it back your going to have to catch me first!! #catchmeifyoucan,” the photos are captioned.

Fans clearly enjoyed the shield sledding adventure, with a few commenting on the video that they were wondering when she would take a shield sledding while others just commented at how cute the whole thing was. Of course one fan noted that her time with that shield might just be limited. After all, Sam (Anthony Mackie) did have the shield and the mantle passed on to him.

“Sam and Bucky are probably gonna be mad,” @broskibruhdude_ teased, though Rabe had the best response: “they can get it when they need it!”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.