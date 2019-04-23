‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Losing It Over Natalie Portman’s Red Carpet Appearance

The history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dates back more than a decade, kicking off with Iron Man in 2008. Hitting theaters this week is Avengers: Endgame, marking the 22nd film in the franchise of comic book adaptations. The franchise has delivered audiences dozens of exciting characters, some which become staples of the series while others have long been forgotten. Natalie Portman debuted as Jane Foster in 2011’s Thor, a role she reprised in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Given that Portman has been absent from the MCU for more than five years, fans were thrilled to see her on the red carpet for Endgame, igniting a massive surge of support on social media.

Some fans have begun theorizing that Portman attended the world premiere because her character makes an appearance in Endgame, though comments she has made over the years about the MCU make her return seem unlikely. Even if she has no presence in the new film, fans were excited to see her acknowledge the franchise in any capacity, with one of Jane Foster’s last mentions being in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

